PARADISE, Ind. (WEHT) The Castle Knights are semistate bound for the first time since 2015.

Castle advances with an impressive 49-7 win against Jeffersonville in the 5A regional championship.

Castle will host Indianapolis Cathedral next weekend.

(This story was originally published on November 11, 2020)