NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) Castle boys basketball will be sidelined until January 21st.

The Knights are in quarantine after being exposed to COVID by an opposing team.

Castle says there are currently no positive cases within the program. The Knights will have to cancel five games.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on January 4, 2020)