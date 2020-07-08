Castle football begins summer workouts

PARADISE, Ind. (WEHT) Summer workouts are finally underway at Castle.

On Tuesday morning, the Knights took the field for the first time in nearly four months. Right now, it’s all about conditioning. Indiana teams are not allowed to begin full contact practices until August.

Castle head coach Doug Hurt says it’s great to finally be able to get his team back together. Hurt tell Eyewitness News, “It’s wonderful to be back. I wish it was under little better circumstances. But we have all been dealing with this for months now. Just thrilled to be back and working with our kids and coaches and working on getting better. At Castle high school, we are doing the very best we can. And given a sport like football, that’s all you can do. When we get to playing here in a month or so, all bets are going to be off in terms of on the field. We want to have a season, and so we are going to do everything we can to protect the game, protect our school, and our community and certainly our players.”

Castle opens the season at North on August 21st.

(This story was originally published on July 7, 2020)