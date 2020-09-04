Castle football game canceled after positive COVID-19 test within program

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT)- Castle’s football game against Bosse Friday night has been canceled after the high school says someone within the program has tested positive for COVID-19.

The game will not be rescheduled and all tickets purchased for the game can be returned to the Castle athletic department.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 4, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories