Castle football game canceled after positive COVID-19 test within program

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT)- Castle’s football game against Bosse Friday night has been canceled after the high school says someone within the program has tested positive for COVID-19.

The game will not be rescheduled and all tickets purchased for the game can be returned to the Castle athletic department.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 4, 2020)

