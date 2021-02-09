Castle girls off to regionals once again

PARADISE, Ind. (WEHT) The Castle girls are back in familiar territory. For the third time in four seasons, the Lady Knights have won the 4A sectional championship and have advanced to regionals.

Castle will play Franklin on Saturday in the Bedford 4A regional.

Head coach Bob Meier feels like his team has a chance, if they play to their strengths. Meier tells Eyewitness News, “”We’ve got some decent speed in all of the positions, and some really good speed in a few positions. So that’s tough to guard. It can kind of wear you down during the course of a game. We’re able to get to the corners and get downhill a little more. We look at it as an advantage, and if we can have good focus today we can make it a good weekend.”

(This story was originally published on February 9, 2021)