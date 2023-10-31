NEWBURGH, In. (WEHT) – After securing their third straight 30-win season, the Castle Knights are now preparing for the most important game of the season when they take on Hamilton Southeastern in the 4-A Indiana State Champion.

Castle head coach Daniel Watson says he coaches his players to focus on the “three C’s”, which are connections, communication and competition and he wants those three things to continue in this weeks preparations.

“If we can be proactive and see the right things and then we can move and make the right physical movements in accordance with what we’re seeing, then we’re pretty good at slowing down our opponent,” explained coach Watson.

The team has been looking at film and learning more about their opponents each day. One thing they are pretty adamant about is the fact their defense will need to be clicking on all cylinders when they face the Hamilton Southeastern Royals.

“Our defense is going to have to be on its game like they’re a really great offensive team,” said senior Addisen Gallentine. “Defense is going to be our main focus.”

When it comes to championships, it’s a back and forth contest at all times but the knights just want to control what they can control and let everything else fall in place.

“We’re trying to be very mindful like every point matters,” said Gallentine. “We’re obviously going to have points go against us, but just like coming together in between each point and just kind of like resetting each set, each point, that’s kind of like the goal.”

For coach Watson, he knows how good of a team the royals are, and knows his team will have their hands full, but believes his team is up for the challenge.

“They’re incredibly athletic,” stated coach Watson. “They have six really good options, so there is no weakness across any of their hitters. They’re going to hit with speed and they’re going to hit with power and so we’ve got to be really prepared to throw up a really great solid block that’ll challenge a lot of their shots and dig in system,” he added.

Castle will take on Hamilton Southeastern on Saturday in Muncie, IN at 3p.m. CT