Castle overcomes North to win sectional title

PARADISE, Ind. (WEHT) – Castle coach Mike Reiter challenged his team at halftime down 1-0 to North.

“I just put it on the boys, the seniors. Either we respond to this and play with some composure, or the season’s over. And seniors, your careers are over; and they responded. The first five or 10 minutes of the half, I didn’t do anything; they did this.”

What they did was win the 3A sectional championship, improving to 14-2-1 to cement a spot in the regional semifinals. Perhaps even sweeter, the Knights avenged a 2-1 loss to the Huskies earlier this season when it mattered most.

The sixth-ranked Knights capitalized off penalties in their win Saturday night, scoring three goals off free kicks. Castle’s Ryker Kotmel, Sean Kelly and Jackson Mitchell all scored goals in the second half to take down the Huskies.

North’s Cory Will and Zander Kamali pitched in two goals in a losing effort.

Castle will now move on to face Center Grove next Saturday in the Class 3A regional.

(This story was originally published on October 10, 2020)