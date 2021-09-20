Castle soccer hungry to get back to state finals

PARADISE, Ind. (WEHT) – Castle seniors still remember the sting of last season’s 7-1 loss to Chesterton in the 3A state finals.

It was a crushing letdown to a 17-3-1 season, but the Knights have used that defeat as motivation this year. Castle is 12-1 and 5-0 in the SIAC this year with just three games remaining in the regular season. Senior Brady Quinn said there’s still work to be done.

“We just view it as unfinished business,” Quinn said. “We know how we went out last year. We have stuff to prove this year, and that run could totally happen again.”

Castle head coach Mike Reiter said the Knights’ urgency to return to the state finals is simply understood by his team.

“I think enough was done last year, and I could see it on their faces last year that I knew it’s simply a goal this year to get back to that stage. I don’t know if it’s revenge; I don’t know what you would call it. It’s just simply the matter of erasing what happened at the end last year.”

Eight seniors on this year’s team experienced experienced that shortfall. Senior Jackson Mitchell said its his group’s responsibility to lead when the playoffs begin in two weeks. Boys soccer sectionals will kick-off on Monday, Oct. 4.