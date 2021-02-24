Castle swimming gearing up for state following sectional win

PARADISE, Ind. (WEHT) – One of the most dominant high school swimming programs in the Tri-State is heading back to state again.

The Castle Knights are off to the finals after another sectional championship on Monday. The Knights have won a sectional title in six of the last seven years.

Monday’s win marks the 25th sectional title for the program, which will send four swimmers to the state tournament in Indianapolis, Indiana.

“I think we’d want to consider this year a bit of a foundation year,” said head coach Aaron Opell. “The fact we were able to do what we did at sectionals speaks to the quality of the kids we have here. But the kids we were able to send on to state will get a tremendous experience and we can really build off that.”

One of those state qualifiers, freshman Seth Cannon, was a double champion at sectionals, winning in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke. He said his inexperience could actually be an asset for him.

“I think being the youngest there, no one really expects much of you, so that will come into play,” Canon said. “Having nothing expected of you is going to help me after sectionals. I can swim free and swim my best.”

Saaketh Reddy (200 individual medley), Caleb Beaven (100 breaststroke) and Owen Metzger (500 freestyle) all qualified for state.

(This story was originally published on February 24, 2021)