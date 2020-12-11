Castle takes down Mater Dei in lopsided win

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Castle recorded a statement win on Thursday night be defeating Mater Dei 69-27.

Mater Dei was 6-1 entering its game against the Knights, but the Knights proved why they’re an SIAC super power in a 42-point dismantling.

Ky Hay Swope led the Knights with 14 points, while Natalie Niehaus and Megan Kain added 13 points of their own.

(This story was originally published on Dec. 10, 2020)