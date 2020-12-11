Castle takes down Mater Dei in lopsided win

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Castle recorded a statement win on Thursday night be defeating Mater Dei 69-27.

Mater Dei was 6-1 entering its game against the Knights, but the Knights proved why they’re an SIAC super power in a 42-point dismantling.

Ky Hay Swope led the Knights with 14 points, while Natalie Niehaus and Megan Kain added 13 points of their own.

