Castle volleyball falls in 4A state championship

MUNCIE, Ind. (WEHT) – Castle’s miraculous run fell short at its final stop on Saturday, as McCutcheon swept the Knights 3-0 in the 4A state championship game.

McCutcheon opened strong with a 25-16 first-set win, and managed to pull away late in the second set 25-19. Castle traded points with the Mavericks late into the match-clinching third set, but McCutcheon sealed a 25-23 win to end the Knights season. It’s the first volleyball championship for the Mavericks.

Castle had never before reached in the state finals in the team’s history. The team’s impressive season concluded with a 32-3 record.