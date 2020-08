EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Castle running back Peyton Guerzini is the week #1 HTF Play of the Night winner.

Guerzini’s 89 yard TD wins with 49% of the online vote.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 25, 2020)