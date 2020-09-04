Central off to impressive start

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)

(Blake Sandlin)

Through two weeks of the season, you would be hard pressed to find a team more imposing on the defense end than the Central Bears. The bears have recorded two straight shut outs, and seniors like Jacob Boberg and Camdyn Counts have flourished.

But as good as this Central defense has been, complementary football is key to any winning formula. And the Bears are proving they’re not too shabby on the offensive side of the ball either.

(Blake Herdes)

The defense hasn’t gave up a point, so it’s made it easy on us. We’ve gone out there and made plays. We changed our offense up a little bit this year, but we’re getting used to it. We’re making it better. Just got to keep working; keep getting better.

(Sean Coultis)

Our team’s pretty loaded. We gotta stay healthy. You asked about keys; I’m absolutely paranoid about us getting some of these kids hurt because we have superstars everywhere, and if we can stay healthy, I’m not saying that we can win the whole thing, but we have a chance. I know that. If our team can stay healthy, that’s one of the biggest keys. We’re that talented. We’ve got some great players, but honestly, what’s great about them, is they’re good kids, too. It’s hard to find that mesh of, can you have talent and have leadership at the same time and unselfish kids? We’ve got that.

(Blake Sandlin)

The bears will have a big chip on their shoulder on Friday with a rematch of last year’s 4A sectional championship against Memorial. Reporting from Central practice, I’m Blake Sandlin, Home Team Friday.

