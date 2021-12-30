Central slides past Gibson Southern with incredible buzzer beater

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Central and Gibson Southern were tied at 48 points a piece with less than five seconds left in regulation. The Titans’ Kaden Hurless missed the potential game-winning jumper and Central’s Blake Herdes came in for the rebound.

Herdes hauled the ball to the other basket from nearly a full court away and sank it right at the buzzer. The Bears got the exciting 51 to 48 victory over the Titans.

Central will take on Princeton on the road on January 4.

(Video submitted by Caiden Byrd and Kadin Hill.)