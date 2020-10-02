EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Here are all the changes to week #7 of the high school football schedule.
Tecumseh vs Springs Valley: CANCELED
North Posey vs Forest Park: CANCELED
Boonville vs Princeton: CANCELED
Mt. Vernon vs Gibson Southern: CANCELED
Pike Central vs Tell City: CANCELED
Rescheduled games that will now be played on Friday:
Springs Valley at Forest Park
Princeton at Tell City
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on October 1, 2020)