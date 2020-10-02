Changes to week #7 of the high school football schedule

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Here are all the changes to week #7 of the high school football schedule.

Tecumseh vs Springs Valley: CANCELED

North Posey vs Forest Park: CANCELED

Boonville vs Princeton: CANCELED

Mt. Vernon vs Gibson Southern: CANCELED

Pike Central vs Tell City: CANCELED

Rescheduled games that will now be played on Friday:

Springs Valley at Forest Park

Princeton at Tell City

(This story was originally published on October 1, 2020)

