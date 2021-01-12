2nd-half surge sees Tar Heels past Syracuse ford 3rd win in a row

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 02: Garrison Brooks #15 and Day’Ron Sharpe #11 of the North Carolina Tar Heels react after taking the lead late in the second half of their game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Dean Smith Center on January 02, 2021 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – UNC used a 13-0 run in the second half on its way to an 81-75 win over Syracuse on Tuesday.

Joseph Girard III hit a 3-pointer to put the visiting Orange ahead, 56-51, with 11L17 left to play. The Tar Heels answered quickly when Garrison Brooks found R.J. Davis for a triple of his own. That kickstarted the run that put UNC in control.

Davis, after sinking a pair of free throws, made a layup that resulted in a 60-56 lead and Syracuse calling timeout around the midway point of the second half. The bleeding didn’t stop, though, as a pair of Day’Ron Sharpe buckets and an Armando Bacot jumper led to a 64-56 advantage with 8:17 to play.

With less than four minutes to go, Clemson briefly took the lead only for the Heels to reclaim it at the free-throw line. Bacot made two baskets down the stretch and assisted on another to seal the win.

Syracuse’s Quincy Guerrier led all scorers with 23 points. Buddy Boeheim and Alan Griffin finished in double figures, too.

Bacot (15 points, 12 rebounds) and Brooks (16 points, 10 rebounds) each had double-doubles in the win. R.J. Davis added 12 points off the bench.

UNC, winners of three in a row, travel to Florida State Saturday for a noon tipoff. Syracuse plays at the same time at Pittsburgh.