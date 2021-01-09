Boeheim scores 21 as Syracuse holds off rival Georgetown 74-69

Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim (35) dribbles the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Boston College, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) – Buddy Boeheim scored 21 points and Syracuse held off rival Georgetown for a 74-69 victory.

The Orange (7-2) have won four of their last five and rebounded from a 63-60 loss at home against Pittsburgh. Georgetown (3-8) has lost five straight.

Joe Girard had 18 points, a season-best eight assists, and two steals for Syracuse. Georgetown cut a 16-point deficit early in the second half to 68-65 on Jamari Sibley’s layup.

But Alan Griffin answered with an alley-oop dunk and Girard hit a jumper near the top of the arc for a 72-65 lead with 1:15 remaining.

Jamorko Pickett led Georgetown with 17 points. Jahvon Blair had 16 points and a career-high 10 assists