Chase for the Championship | Duke makes rare appearance in first round of ACC Tournament

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Tuesday marks the start of the 2021 ACC Tournament in Greensboro.

A year ago, COVID-19 cut the tournament short at the beginning of the pandemic.

It appears the tournament will go on as planned with safety protocols in place that has allowed a limited number of fans in attendance.

Chase for the Championship will cover all the action from this year’s tournament

Tuesday’s games

2 p.m. No. 13 seed Miami (8-16, 4-15) vs. No. 12 seed Pittsburgh (10-11, 6-10) Miami and Pittsburgh are prepared to square off in the first round of the ACC tournament. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Dec. 16, when the Panthers shot 48.1 percent from the field while holding Miami to just 32.7 percent on their way to the 70-55 victory.

4:30 p.m. No. 15 seed Boston College (4-15, 2-11) vs. No. 10 seed Duke (11-11, 9-9) Boston College and Duke are set to do battle in the first round of the ACC tourney. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Jan. 6, when the Blue Devils forced 21 Boston College turnovers and turned the ball over just 13 times en route to a one-point victory.