Jones, No. 16 Louisville beat Wake Forest 77-65

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Carlik Jones scored a season-high 23 points to help No. 16 Louisville beat Wake Forest 77-65 on Wednesday night.

Samuell Williamson added 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Cardinals. Louisville blew nearly all of a 16-point second-half lead before finally putting this one away in the final 6 minutes as the Demon Deacons went cold.

Louisville improved to 4-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference for the first time since joining the league for the 2014-15 season.

Daivien Williamson scored 19 points to lead the Demon Deacons, who went 9 1/2 minutes without a second-half basket.