No. 20 Va. Tech rallies in 2nd half, upsets No. 8 Virginia 65-51

Chase for the Championship

by: JIMMY ROBERTSON Associated Press

Virginia Tech’s Hunter Cattoor (0) and Keve Aluma (22) celebrate a score against Virginia during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) – Keve Aluma scored a career-high 29 points to lead No. 20 Virginia Tech to a 65-51 win over No. 8 Virginia.

The Hokies rallied from a 10-point deficit in the second half and snapped a four-game losing streak to the Cavaliers.

Kihei Clark scored 11 points for the Cavaliers, who made just one shot from the floor in the final 8:25. 

