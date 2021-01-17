No. 20 Virginia Tech slips past Wake Forest 64-60

Virginia Tech guard Wabissa Bede (3) fouls Wake Forest guard Daivien Williamson (4) on a three point-attempt as Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young looks during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Andrew Dye/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) – Tyrece Radford scored 20 points to help No. 20 Virginia Tech hold off Wake Forest 64-60.

Radford made 6 of 7 shots, then went 6 for 6 at the foul line in the final 45.4 seconds.

Virginia Tech won despite committing 15 turnovers while having quiet days from top scorers Keve Aluma and Jalen Cone.

But the Hokies still improved to 5-1 in the ACC for the first time since 2007.

Ismael Massoud scored 12 points for Wake Forest, which was playing a fourth straight game against a ranked league opponent.