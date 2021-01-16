Pittsburgh defeats Syracuse 96-76

Pittsburgh’s Justin Champagnie (11) dunks after getting by Syracuse’s Alan Griffin, left, and Marek Dolezaj, center, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Justin Champagnie had a big game after missing a month with an injury, Ithiel Horton hit five 3-pointers and Pittsburgh pulled away from Syracuse for a 96-76 win.

Champagnie, who injured a knee on Dec. 20, had 24 points and 16 rebounds.

Xavier Johnson added 23 points, going 13 for 13 from the foul line, with six rebounds and seven assists for Pitt and Horton scored 20.

Champagnie had 18 points and 10 rebounds in the second half as the Panthers took over in the last eight minutes.

Alan Griffin scored 28 points for the Orange. Pitt trailed 37-32 at the half.