Williamson helps Wake Forest top short-handed Miami 66-54

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) – Daivien Williamson scored 16 points, leading four players into double figures, as Wake Forest ended its January slate with a 66-54 defeat of a depleted Miami.
Jalen Johnson added 15 points and Isaiah Mucius 13 with nine rebounds for the Demon Deacons.
Carter Whitt added 11 on 4-for-4 shooting. Ody Oguama pulled down a career-best 12 rebounds, nine off the defensive glass.
Whitt, Williamson and Johnson each made three 3-pointers for Wake Forest, which kicked off Saturday’s game with a season-high nine treys in the first half.
Kameron McGusty and Isaiah Wong led the short-handed Hurricanes with 17 and 14 points, respectively. Anthony Walker scored 12.