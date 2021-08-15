Chip Tiemann wins 2021 Men’s City Tournament in thrilling playoff

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Chip Tiemann may have started the final round of the Men’s City Tournament five shots back, but he ended it hoisting the trophy.

Tiemann, who has been playing in the tournament since he was 14-years-old, finally captured the title at age 38. However, he had to earn every bit of it.

Spencer Wagner, Nathan Hoss, Ben Hoagland, Logan Osborne and Tiemann were all knotted at -5 after 18 holes on Sunday, forcing an exciting five-man playoff at Evansville Country Club.

Hoss, Hoagland and Tiemann all birdied the first hole to advance to the second. That’s when Tiemann made his move. The 38-year-old hit driver to green on the par-4 2nd, setting up an eagle opportunity which narrowly missed. But the damage was done. He birdied the hole to claim his first-ever Men’s City Tournament title.

The thrill of victory was heightened for Tiemann because he was able to win in front of his father.

“My dad volunteers every year in this golf tournament, and it probably means more to him than it does me, and I love it,” Tiemann said. “I’m very blessed to have this day and have it with him.”

The two-hole playoff marked the first in the tournament since Matthew Ladd and Spencer Wagner in 2017.