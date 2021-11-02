College Football Playoff Selection Committee releases first rankings of 2021 season

(WEHT) – The College Football Playoff Selection Committee released the first rankings of the 2021 season on Tuesday.

The College Football Playoff matches the No. 1 ranked team vs. No. 4, and No. 2 vs. No. 3 in semifinal games that rotate annually among six bowl games the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Capital One Orange Bowl, Allstate Sugar Bowl and Rose Bowl Game.

Games played through Saturday, October 30

RankTeamOverall Record
1Georgia8-0
2Alabama7-1
3Michigan State8-0
4Oregon7-1
5Ohio State7-1
6Cincinnati8-0
7Michigan7-1
8Oklahoma9-0
9Wake Forest8-0
10Notre Dame7-1
11Oklahoma State7-1
12Baylor7-1
13Auburn6-2
14Texas A&M6-2
15BYU7-2
16Mississippi6-2
17Mississippi State5-3
18Kentucky6-2
19NC State6-2
20Minnesota6-2
21Wisconsin5-3
22Iowa6-2
23Fresno State7-2
24San Diego State7-1
25Pittsburgh6-2

This season’s Playoff Semifinals will take place Friday, December 31, 2021, at the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl. The College Football Playoff National Championship will be Monday, January 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

