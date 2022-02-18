IRVING, Texas (WEHT) – College football playoff (CFP) possible expansion before the 2026 season has been stonewalled. The CFP Board of Managers accepted a recommendation from the CFP Management Committee to keep the current format of four teams for the next four years.

Keeping the current four team format for four more years will complete the original CFP 12-year plan. The upcoming 2022 season will be the ninth year of the current plan.

“Even though the outcome did not lead to a recommendation for an early expansion before the end of the current 12-year contract, the discussions have been helpful and informative,” says the Executive Director of the College Football Playoff Bill Hancock. “I am sure they will serve as a useful guide for the Board of Managers and for the Management Committee as we determine what the Playoff will look like beginning in the 2026-2027 season.”

A proposal last June was made to the CFP Management Committee about expanding the playoff to 12 teams. The proposed format would have included the six highest ranked conference champions and six other teams to receive at-large bids.

The top four teams would receive a bye from the first round. Teams seeded five through eight would host a first round game at their home stadium in December.

The quarterfinals would be played on New Year’s Day. The semi-finals and championship game details were not determined.

“I thank the working group for its hard work that resulted in the 12-team proposal, and the Management Committee for its thorough and diligent job reviewing it and other possible expansion ideas,” says Hancock. “This has been a long, careful, and detailed process that involved many people considering a complex matter. I am grateful to everyone for their dedication to college football and the detailed and deliberative effort everyone put into the consideration of a different format. I know the four-team event will continue to be successful.”