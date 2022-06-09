INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts minicamp wrapped up this week, and there are some notable takeaways to discuss.

On this week’s episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show with news on the Deshaun Watson situation.

The duo discusses minicamp buzz, including Darius Leonard’s surgery, Kenny Moore’s contract, Quenton Nelson and more (8:53).

The fellas then break down statistical milestones that are in reach for Colts players this season (38:16).

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Podcasts

Be sure to join us next week as the Blue Zone crew looks forward to the 2022 season.