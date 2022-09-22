INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts head into their home opener looking for their first win of the season.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show by discussing news and the Colts’ issues to start the year.

The gang then previews Sunday’s matchup with Kansas City by talking injuries (14:40), breaking down this Chiefs team (24:35), detailing keys to the game (41:12) and making predictions (51:13).

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for YouTube

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Podcasts

Be sure to join us Monday as the crew recaps the game and discusses takeaways.