INDIANAPOLIS — A win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday would put the Indianapolis Colts in first place in the AFC South.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show with news, including the implications of Carson Wentz’s injury, Jim Irsay’s comments and Sam Ehlinger.

The duo then previews Sunday’s matchup by discussing injuries (25:10), examining this Titans team (33:12), breaking down keys to the game (46:46) and making predictions (53:00).

