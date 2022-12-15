INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts come out of their bye to face the Minnesota Vikings, who just suffered their third loss of the season.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show by discussing Indy’s coaching situation.

The trio then talks news, including honors for Shaquille Leonard (10:03), T.Y. Hilton’s new team (11:24), the Titans firing their general manager (15:33) and the draft order (24:21).

The fellas then preview Saturday’s game by discussing injuries (39:25), breaking down this Vikings team (44:17), detailing keys to the game (52:27) and making predictions (55:43).

Be sure to join us Monday as the crew recaps the game and discusses takeaways.