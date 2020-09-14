Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 93 ‘Takeaways from Week 1’

INDIANAPOLIS — Week 1 did not go how the Indianapolis Colts expected.

On Monday’s episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and producer Joe Hopkins Mike Chappell and Joe Hopkins discuss takeaways from the Colts’ loss at Jacksonville, including the fallout from Marlon Mack’s injury and whether it’s time for panic or patience in Indianapolis.

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

(NOTE: Audio quality will improve in upcoming episodes)

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Play