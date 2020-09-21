Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 95 ‘Takeaways from Colts’ Week 2 Win’

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts came away with their first win of the season Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

On this Monday episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and producer Joe Hopkins begin the show by discussing injuries to safety Malik Hooker and receiver Parris Campbell and what they mean for the team.

The fellas also recap the game and break down key takeaways from the Colts’ first victory of 2020.

