Colts Camp wrap: Observations from the last month

HOUSTON, TX – NOVEMBER 21: Head coach Frank Reich of the Indianapolis Colts watches his team warm up before a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on November 21, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – Training Camps have wrapped up, and NFL rosters are down to 53 players. The last month has seen rookies arrive at team headquarters for the first time, free agent acquisitions put on their new colors for the first time, and coaching staffs finally get to work on the field with their 2020 squads.

Larra Overton of Colts Productions has been watching practices all throughout camp. She joined FOX59 to share her observations of the past month, as the Colts prepare to shift to a game week and preparing to face the Jaguars.