Colts cancel practice, will focus on social issues

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts have hit the pause button on their training camp work to focus on more pressing matters.

The team canceled Thursday’s practice in response to the on-going social unrest rippling across the country, the latest being the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

“Instead the team will use the day to discuss and work toward making a lasting social impact and inspiring change in our communities,’’ said a team spokesman.

The Colts join a growing list of professional teams giving some type of action to the Blake situation and so many other involving Black Americans.

Already Thursday, Washington and the New York Jets canceled practice.

Wednesday, the Milwaukee Bucks were the catalysts as three NBA games were postponed. The WNBA scuttled its Wednesday schedule and three Major League Baseball games were postponed, including the Cincinnati Reds’ road game with the Milwaukee Brewers.