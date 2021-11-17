Colts’ EJ Speed named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for punt block TD

Indianapolis Colts linebacker E.J. Speed (45) runs in for a touchdown after recovering a blocked punt against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

INDIANAPOLIS – E.J. Speed’s highlight moment against the Jacksonville Jaguars got the attention of the NFL.

The Indianapolis Colts’ backup linebacker has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his scoop-and-score of a blocked punt in Sunday’s 23-17 win over the Jaguars.

Zaire Franklin blocked Logan Cooke’s punt in the first quarter and Speed recovered it and returned it 12 yards for a touchdown.

It was the Colts’ first blocked punt since week 10 of 2020 against Tennessee, and Speed did the honors with that one and also was honored with the AFC’s weekly award. T.J. Carrie returned it for a touchdown.

Speed leads the Colts and is second in the NFL with 10 special teams tackles. Since 2019, he’s fifth in the league with 19 special teams tackles.

Speed is the second Colt to be named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, joining punter Rigoberto Sanchez (weeks 4 and 7).