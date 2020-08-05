Colts have high hopes for new tight end Trey Burton

ORCHARD PARK, NY – NOVEMBER 04: Trey Burton #80 of the Chicago Bears jukes to avoid Phillip Gaines #28 of the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter at New Era Field on November 4, 2018 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – In the long list of offensive weapons the Colts plan to roll out in 2020, head coach Frank Reich is planning to make sure one doesn’t get lost in the shuffle.

“Trey Burton is another really important piece to this equation,” he points out. “I think Trey is going to have a really productive year.”

Burton will play alongside tight ends Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox. With the departure of Eric Ebron, there is a need for a down-the-middle-of-the-field, deep threat at the position.

“I was with Trey for two years (in Philadelphia), so we have a vision,” adds Reich. “I’ve talked to Philip (Rivers) a lot about the role we envision Trey going into. As an offensive staff, Nick (Sirianni) and I have talked a lot about that.”

In 2017, Burton caught 23 passes for 248 yards and five touchdowns, helping the Eagles to a Super Bowl championship. He even threw a touchdown to quarterback Nick Foles in that game. The offseason sent Burton to the Bears as a free agent, where he caught 54 balls for 569 yards and six touchdowns in 2018. Last season was a disappointment though, as Burton fought through injuries, only played in eight games, and caught 14 passes for 84 yards with no touchdowns.