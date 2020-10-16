Colts officials: ‘Several individuals’ have tested positive for the coronavirus

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) — The Indianapolis Colts report that several individuals within the organization have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The team says, in a statement released early Friday morning, that it’s working to confirm the positive tests.

Officials have not said whether the people being tested were office staff, coaches, or players.

The team’s statement reads:

“This morning, we were informed that several individuals within our organization have tested posted for COVID-19. The team is currently in the process of confirming those tests. In the meantime, the practice facility will be closed and the team will work remotely while following NFL protocols. We are in communication with the NFL and will have more information when available.”

There is no word on what impact the news will have on Sunday’s home game against the Bengals.

Fox 59 contributed to this article.

