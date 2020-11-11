Colts place Matthew Adams on COVID list; T.Y. Hilton returning vs. Titans

This is a photo of of the Indianapolis Colts NFL football team. This image reflects the Indianapolis Colts active roster as of Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. (AP Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts’ linebacker depth and special teams took a hit Wednesday when Matthew Adams was placed on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

The third-year veteran is the first Colt to be placed on the list since wideout Malik Henry and cornerback Jackson Porter when training camp opened in late July. According to a person with knowledge of the situation, Adams was deemed a “high-risk’’ individual after being exposed to someone outside the team facility who had tested positive.

Adams did not participate in walk-throughs Monday and Tuesday and the reason listed was “not injury related.’’

The development comes as the Colts prepared for Thursday night’s game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville.

Adams appeared in the first two games this season before being placed on the injured reserve list with an ankle injury. He was activated off IR Saturday and was on the field for 18 special teams plays in Sunday’s loss to Baltimore.

Hilton in line to return

The Colts’ offense should receive a boost against the Titans with the return of T.Y. Hilton. The four-time Pro Bowl wideout was listed as a full participant in the walk-throughs Monday and Tuesday and had no game-status designation on Wednesday’s injury report. That means he’s good to go.

Tight end Jack Doyle has been ruled out with a concussion.

Hilton missed the Ravens game with a groin injury, but was optimistic he would be cleared to return.

“I’m very close,’’ he said Tuesday. “I did some good things last week, did some great things today. It’s up to the coaches and the doctors.’’

Hilton is in the midst of a lackluster ninth season: 22 catches, 251 yards, no touchdowns. He ranks 3rd in team history with 33 100-yard games, but hasn’t had one in his last 20 games, including the playoffs.

Even though Hilton’s numbers have been minimal, his mere presence on the field makes a difference. The Colts are 1-10 when he’s missed a game with an injury.

“We know how teams play us when I’m not out there,’’ he said. “They play completely different than when I’m out there. My presence alone speaks for itself, so I just have to find a way to get back out there on the field and change the game.’’

