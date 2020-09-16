Colts place running back Marlon Mack on IR, elevate receiver Daurice Fountain to active roster

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – OCTOBER 21: Marlon Mack #25 of the Indianapolis Colts runs for a touchdown in the 37-5 win against the Buffalo Bills at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 21, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts placed running back Marlon Mack on the Injured Reserve List after he suffered an Achilles injury against the Jacksonsville Jaguars.

Mack left the game after catching a pass in the second quarter. He was in the last year of his rookie contract with the team and was hoping for an extension.

The Achilles injury will end his season and perhaps bring an end to his time with the Colts.

The Colts elevated wide receiver Daurice Fountain to the 53-man roster and signed running back Darius Jackson to the practice squad.

The Colts picked Fountain in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he spent time on the team’s active roster and practice squad. He suffered a season-ending injury during a 2019 preseason game that required surgery and significant rehabilitation.

Jackson participated in the Colts’ 2020 offseason program before his release on Aug. 2. He has appeared in four games during a career that has included stops with the Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns.