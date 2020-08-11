Colts sign free agent safety Wilson, activate cornerback Porter

HOUSTON – NOVEMBER 29: An Indianapolis Colts helmet on the field beofre the game with the Houston Texans on November 29, 2009 at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas. The Colts won 35-27. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts made a couple of roster moves Tuesday.

The team signed free agent safety Tavon Wilson and activated cornerback Jackson Porter from the Reserve/COVID-19 List.

Wilson has appeared in 110 career games with 43 starts during a career that has included stops in New England and Detroit. He’s recorded 331 tackles (255 solo), 16.0 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, 19 passes defensed, eight interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), one forced fumble, six fumble recoveries and 26 special teams stops. He’s also appeared in 8 postseason games.

The Patriots originally selected him in the second round (48th overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft.

Porter signed a reserve/future contract with the Colts in December after originally being signed to the practice squad in November 2019. The Baltimore Ravens originally brought him in as an undrafted free agent in June 2018.

Porter appeared in 2019 training camp with the Green Bay Packers.

The team placed Porter on the Reserve/COVID-19 list in July. According to NFL protocol, a player must remain on that list for at least three weeks, and needs medical clearance to return.

The league doesn’t reveal whether a player tested positive for the coronavirus or came in close contact with some who had tested positive.