INDIANAPOLIS – The Carson Wentz era lasted one year.

The Indianapolis Colts have agreed to trade the embattled quarterback to the Washington Commanders. The trade cannot become official until March 16, the start of the new league year. It’s believed the deal involves a swap of 2nd round picks in 2022 and the Commanders sending the Colts their third round picks both this year and next year.

Also, Washington assumes the entirety of Wentz’s contract. That includes his $15 million base salary for 2022 and an additional $13.3 million in bonuses that become guaranteed on the third day of the new league year.

The Colts thought they had their quarterback of the future when they acquired Wentz in a trade with Philadelphia last February. The cost was steep: a 2021 third round pick and a 2022 first round pick. They were wrong.

Wentz’s future with the team had been in question since the Colts’ historic collapse at the end of last season. They lost their last two games to Las Vegas and Jacksonville and missed the playoffs.

The night after the Jacksonville loss, owner Jim Irsay summoned general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich to the team complex to inform them that he wanted to move on from Wentz.

As one Colts’ source put it, it became clear Wentz wasn’t the right “fit.’’

Instead of compounding the mistake and hoping things improve next season, they’ll move on and reboot at the most influential position as soon as possible.

The decision wasn’t based on financial considerations. Far from it.

In this instance, owner Jim Irsay steered an internal discussion with Ballard and Reich, and possessed the only vote that mattered.

It was time to move on, and that became apparent to Irsay as the season unfolded, teetered, then bottomed out.

Another source stressed the drastic personnel decision wasn’t a knee-jerk reaction to the crushing, season-ending 26-11 loss at Jacksonville, which was preceded by a listless loss at home to the Las Vegas Raiders. Win either game, and the Colts earned a playoff berth.

It wasn’t a “rash decision.’’

“This has nothing to do with the Jacksonville game,’’ the source said. “That was just a symptom of a problem that started in the spring. This is what’s best for the Colts going forward in 2022.’’

That’s the first indication there was a problem with Wentz almost from the outset.

It’s believed those issues involved a complete lack of leadership, which is the overriding prerequisite for a quarterback, and resisting coaching advice. An inability to handle criticism or self-evaluate also were contributing factors.

Wentz turned 29 in December. Essentially, the Colts are convinced he is who he is.

Ballard and Reich routinely praised Sam Ehlinger for possessing the “it’’ factor. The rookie backup quarterback lacks ideal size and arm strength, but leadership and earning the trust of his teammates are considered two of his strengths.

That apparently wasn’t the case with Wentz.

And that played a major role in the team’s decision to move on after one season despite Wentz having a plus-20 touchdown-to-interception margin (27-7), playing through a pair of sprained ankles early in the season and coming back quickly following foot surgery during training camp.

He’ll head into the offseason with a 44-40-1 record as a starter and 140 touchdowns against 57 interceptions, but the 2nd overall pick in the 2016 draft now has been discarded by two organizations in roughly one calendar year.

Wentz’s inability to be the quarterback and teammate the Colts envisioned when they acquired him from the Eagles infuriated Irsay.

He saw Jonathan Taylor put together one of the greatest seasons by a running back in team history – a league-leading and franchise-record 1,811 rushing yards along with a league-leading 2,171 total yards from scrimmage. The defense finished second in the league with 33 takeaways and tied-9th in fewest points allowed despite lacking a consistent pass rush. And special teams contributed three touchdowns, two on blocked punts.

Wentz wasn’t brought in to be the focal point of the offense, but he was expected to be more influential and effective. He was expected to be better in so many areas, and capable of making the necessary plays at critical moments in critical games.

“Make the layups,’’ Ballard told Wentz in a meeting after the season ended.

Wentz offered early indications he was what the team anticipated. He compiled a 100.1 passer rating over the first nine games by completing 63.3% of his passes, averaging 7.3 yards per attempt and delivering 17 touchdowns against three interceptions.

But over the final eight games, Wentz’s performance fell off and the passing game followed him. He countered four interceptions with 10 TDs, but averaged just 170.6 yards per game and 6.3 yards per attempt. In the closing losses to the Raiders and Jaguars, he completed 58.9% of his passes and averaged 166.5 yards per game and 5.9 yards per attempt.

According to one source, the Colts “got worn down from trying to carry Carson.’’

That was a significant factor in Irsay’s decision to cut ties and move on. He saw no other viable option.

Throughout the season, Reich was supportive and routinely praised Wentz for his performance. That remained true, albeit at a lesser level, following the loss to the Jaguars. Wentz passed for 185 yards with one touchdown, but suffered a pair of crippling third-quarter turnovers.

Reich was asked after the game if Wentz had done enough during the season to prove he might be the Colts’ long-term answer at the position.

“I think Carson did a lot,’’ he said. “I think we’re a team. I think he’s our quarterback. I think we’re all going to learn and grow from this year.’’

However, neither Reich nor Ballard offered much of an endorsement of Wentz in post-season meetings with the media.

The day after the loss at Jacksonville, Reich was asked if Wentz would be the Colts’ starting quarterback in 2022. He declined to talk about any individuals.

“We loved the team we had this year,’’ Reich said. “We knew everyone we brought in this year we expected to play winning football.

“Next year’s roster will be next year’s roster.’’

A few days later, Ballard was similarly non-committal.

“Just sitting here today, just so y’all know, I won’t make a comment on who’s going to be here next year and who’s not going to be here next year,’’ he said. “That’s not fair to any player.’’

Ballard noted Wentz “did some good things’’ during the season, but added “there’s a lot of things he needs to do better.

“We’re going to evaluate and do what we think is the best thing for the team and the organization. And we do that with anybody. That’s just kind of how we roll.’’

They’ll roll forward without Carson Wentz.

Irsay’s anger in the aftermath of his team’s massive collapse was evident in several social media postings over the past two months. He never mentioned Wentz or any player by name, but made it clear changes were coming.

“I have allowed doubt, fear and a lack of faith to slip into our DNA and it will not stand,’’ Irsay said in a video. “Every walking step in this offseason is committed to getting the horseshoe back to where it should be. I promise you one thing: anyone walking into the 56th Street complex this year will be walking in with all . . . chips . . . in. Period.

“If you don’t want to put all your chips in on the table for winning and excellence, then don’t walk in the building.’’

After Wentz, now what?

The trade of Wentz leaves the Colts with no proven options on the roster, and not a lot of good alternatives elsewhere. That speaks volumes to Irsay’s insistence of having anyone but Wentz as his quarterback.

The only QBs under contract for 2022 are Ehlinger and James Morgan. Neither has thrown a pass in a regular-season game.

It also ensures Reich will have a different opening-day starter for a fifth consecutive season. The 2022 starter follows Wentz (’21), Rivers (’20), Jacoby Brissett (’19) and Andrew Luck (’18). The last time the same quarterback started in consecutive seasons: Luck in ’15-’16.

“It is a little frustrating,’’ Reich conceded. “I was talking about it with some guys today. I would love to have OTAs, which we have not had here in a couple of years. I’ll give up 11-on-11 drills, but let us have as many 7-on-7 reps as we can so we can fine-tune the passing game.

“There’s no short-cut for that stuff. You need to do that as a player and as an offense to get better, to learn the offense, to really understand the nuisances of it . . . the timing and the rhythm of the throws, working through progressions. And we’ve had none of that.’’

Ballard emphasized the need for the Colts to find “stability at the quarterback position.’’

Might the Colts find their next quarterback in the April draft? They’re without a first-round pick because of the Wentz trade, and their first selection is in the middle of round 2 (47th overall).

Irsay’s preference is to develop his own QB – he’s grown weary of the year-to-year carousel the team is stuck on – but the veteran free agent market offers the most logical option for Ballard.

The Colts will have adequate cap space – they’re at $40 million prior to adjusting their books with the Wentz move, according to Overthecap.com – but the options aren’t very attractive. Possible candidates might include Marcus Mariota, Teddy Bridgewater, Andy Dalton, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Jameis Winston.

Any of those options would represent another short-term fix and be a bridge to 2023 when better alternatives might be available.

If a proven veteran becomes available via trade – Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Foles, whomever – Irsay probably would pay whatever it cost to meet the contract demands. But it’s hard to imagine the Colts having the draft capital necessary to pursue one of the top-tier QBs. The lack of a first-round pick in April severely limits any package they could put together.

