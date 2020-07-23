Could Major League Baseball move to Bosse Field?

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation has approved plans for an energy efficiency upgrade at Bosse Field.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Toronto Blue Jays are a team without a country or a home to play in after both the Canadian government and the state of Pennsylvania denied requests to let the Blue Jays play in Toronto or Pittsburgh.

Meanwhile, with the Frontier League season canceled, Bosse Field remains empty this summer without the Evansville Otters. So could Bosse Field be used to host the Toronto Blue Jays this summer? Evansville Otters President John Stanley says there could be some roadblocks.

Because Bosse Field is so old, there’s several things they’d probably want to investigate in order to play to the standards and expectations that they have, some of them related to health and the welfare and some of them for the team to excel in their preparation. John Stanley, Evansville Otters President

Even still, Evansville has a proud baseball tradition with former players like Don Mattingly and Jamey Carroll along with former minor league teams including the Evansville Braves and the Evansville Triplets.

Local baseball fan and Otters employee, Cameron Ellison says he’d love to see baseball return to Evansville. However, some obstacles including stadium facilities could stand in the way of the third-oldest operational baseball stadium in America and the two-time World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays.

(This story was originally published on July 23, 2020)

