COVID-19 positive test effects week #7 of the high school football season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Boonville has canceled two football games after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

The Pioneers’ game against Princeton on October 2nd and against South Spencer on October 9th will be canceled.

Boonville played Mt. Vernon last weekend. The Wildcats are now performing contact tracing and will not play Gibson Southern on Friday night.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 29, 2020)