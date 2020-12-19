COVID-19 taking toll on USI basketball schedule

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Southern Indiana’s men’s basketball team has not been immune to the schedule shuffling that COVID-19 has created.

The team has had three of their first six games postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases, including their game against the University of Indianapolis scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 20.

That postponement means the team won’t return to the court until Jan. 3 against Truman State. The long layoffs that have struck the Screaming Eagles has made the season challenging.

“I think this is one of those things where as they get older and they face some adverse situations, they can always refer to this and get through tough times,” said head coach Stan Gouard. “I always tell them tough times make tough people, and this is a prime example right here to get these guys ready for life after basketball.”



“It’s such a roller coaster,” said sophomore guard Tyler Henry. “And it’s new for everybody. So just being in this situation, you have to overcome any obstacle. We all just want to be here and play basketball, so regardless of what happens, whether it be two, three weeks we have to take off, we get back, hit the hardwood running pretty hard. And then, we get back in the game, and I think everything just comes back to us after the first couple minutes.”

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Dec. 18, 2020)