Dalton wins Week #9 HTF MVP

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Any running back in the Tri-State would be elated to record a four-touchdown, 300-yard game, but Henderson County’s Ben Dalton took that feat to another level last week.

Dalton put up those numbers at quarterback. The senior ran for 302 yards on the ground and recorded five total touchdowns – four rushing and one passing – to fuel the Colonels to a 63-44 win over Daviess County.

Dalton’s display helped him set the new school record for single game rushing yards, and it also helped him win the Week #9 Home Team Friday MVP.

“This is a huge honor,” Dalton said. “There’s been a lot of good nominees and good players. The other guys this week had really good games, so it could’ve gone either way. I thank God for blessing me with this. I thank everybody who voted for me, and it’s just a huge honor.”

Dalton wasn’t the only Colonel to break triple-digit rushing in the box score last Friday. Jordan Wright (153 yards) and Jahiem Williams (107 yards) pitched in to lift Henderson County to 564 rushing yards against the Panthers.

Henderson County coach Josh Boston said Dalton’s outing wouldn’t have been possible without the play of teammates like Wright, Williams and his offensive line.



“He’s a leader,” Boston said. “He understands how everything goes together. Very complimentary of his offensive line. He even said to me after the game, he said, ‘Yeah, I’ve got the record for now, but I’ve got a feeling those two guys in the backfield with me, one of them is going to take it over in the next few years.’ But he knows what he has around him, and he’s very appreciate of that.”

Dalton and the Colonels are starting to heat up. They’re sitting at 3-1, but they’ll have a tough test on Friday against McCracken County.

(This story was originally published on October 21, 2020)