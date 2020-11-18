Dates set for 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship

PARADISE, Ind. (WEHT) The Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing and Finance will return to Victoria National Golf Club next fall.

The annual event will be played August 30th through September 5th.

The event will be the final leg of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

For more information on the Korn Ferry Tour please visit PGATOUR.com

(This story was originally published on Nov. 17, 2020)