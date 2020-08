Former Indiana University golfer David Mills used a third-round score of 67 to stay atop the Evansville City Tournament leaderboard on Saturday at 13-under.

Mills was rivaled only by Clint Keown, who shot a career-best 8-under 64 to stay within three shots of Mills heading into the final round on Sunday.

While Keown is still within striking distance, Tim Simmons and Logan Osborne will have more work to do as they are currently tied for third at 6-under.