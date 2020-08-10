David Mills wins Evansville Men’s City Tournament

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A competitive final round of golf in the Evansville Men’s City Tournament saw Indiana University graduate David Mills come away with a thrilling win.

Mills came into Sunday’s round at the Evansville Country Club with a two-shot lead over former Evansville basketball player Clint Keown, and while it looked bleak early on, Mills used a solid back-nine rally to win his second Men’s City Championship.

After shooting two-over on the front nine, coupled with a fiery display from Keown fueled by a hole-in-one on the 11th hole, Mills had his work cut out for him on the back nine.

Yet, Mills managed to shoot two-under on the back nine to finish at 71, topping Keown by two strokes.

“Those first six holes were really tough on this side,” Mills said. “You just kind of have to power through them. I think I was three-over through the first five. Clint was making a little bit of a run, then we started battling on the back nine. We had a lot of fun, and I was fortunate enough to pull it out.”

