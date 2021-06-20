Daviess County falls to Butler in state championship

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WEHT) – Daviess County fell short of its first-ever state championship on Sunday, falling to Butler 13-2.

It was anyone’s game through five innings after an error by the Bearettes led to two runs from Daviess County in the bottom of the fifth. That error allowed the Lady Panthers to tie the game at 2-2.

However, Butler’s Kendall Tinnell hit a timely grand slam in the sixth inning to give her team a 7-2 advantage. That shot proved deflating for Daviess County, as Butler reeled off six more runs to seal the 13-2 win. The win marked Butler’s first state championship in school history.

The Lady Panthers’ ended their season with a 34-6 record in a year in which they made history by advancing to the state championship game for the first time in the program’s history.

(This story was originally published on June 20, 2021)