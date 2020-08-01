Daviess County Invitational kicks off Kentucky high school golf season

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) While the KHSAA has delayed most fall sports this year, high school golf continued as scheduled with the Daviess County Invitational on Friday.

The Invitational kicked off high school golf in Kentucky, featuring 16 teams which braved the rainy elements at the Ben Hawes Municipal Golf Course.

Daviess County golf coach Lars King said the sport is fortunate to be able to tee off in spite of the pandemic.

“I think the biggest thing with any tournament as we get forward is being able to be out here and be able to compete,” King said. “I think we’re one of the fortunate sports being able to do this, and the other sports not being able to, I think it allows us to appreciate our sport a little more.”

The Daviess County Invitational has been going on for over 30 years.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 31, 2020)